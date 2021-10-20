CALABASAS (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials are seeking public help in identifying a suspect in a line of cosmetic store thefts in the Calabasas area.
On separate occasions a man was seen stealing from at least two stores within the same timeframe.
The man was seen entering a Sephora store, located at 4799 Commons Way on September 29, October 1 and October 2, filling his backpack with merchandise on each separate occasion, eventually leaving without paying for any of the items.
On October 13, the man was again seen entering a different store, an Ulta Beauty, located at 23741 Calabasas Road. He again filled his backpack with items from around the store before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.
Anyone with information on the alleged thefts is asked to contact LASD Detective Lopez at 818-878-1808. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
