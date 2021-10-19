CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Fire Department has announced that two people died in the commercial building fire in Canoga Park on Monday afternoon. Initially suggested to be home to a marijuana grow, speculation still remains, but authorities do believe it was some sort of drug processing operation.
While they sifted through the rubble on Tuesday morning, fire crews found the remains of a person, believed to be an adult male, in the gutted building after the fire was extinguished.READ MORE: LA Firefighters Respond To Fire At Suspected Marijuana Grow Operation In Canoga Park
The other man, 28-years old, succumbed to burn injuries as he was being treated at a nearby hospital.
Two men remain hospitalized, one in critical condition and the other in serious condition.
Almost 150 Los Angeles firefighters reported to the scene of the fire on Monday afternoon, extinguishing the fire in under an hour and 30 minutes, containing the threat without damage to any surrounding structures.
The cause of the fire still remains unknown as the investigation continues.
More to follow.
