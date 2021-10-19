BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) –One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Beverly Hills, and police were searching for the at-large suspect’s vehicle.
It happened around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of North Canon Drive in downtown Beverly Hills.READ MORE: Lakers Lose To Warriors 121-114
A section of the patio of the restaurant was shut down but the rest remained open around 9:30 p.m., according to CBSLA Reporter Desmond Shaw.
The victim was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.READ MORE: Shipping Container Crushes Car in Wilmington
The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.
The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived, and police were searching for a silver Infiniti sedan.MORE NEWS: Road Rage Suspect Taken Into Custody Following Pursuit
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)