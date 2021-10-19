LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 77-year-old woman who suffers from dementia and went missing in Lincoln Heights has been found safe, authorities said Tuesday.
Miriam Sanchez was last seen on October 10 at 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Humbolt Street in the Lincoln Heights area.
The Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that Sanchez had been found.
No further details were released.
