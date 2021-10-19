LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In the first game of the 2021-2022 season, the Golden State Warriors still missing guard Klay Thompson defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114.
The Lakers held the lead through the first half but the Warriors rallied in the second half, outscoring L.A. 68-55.
Small forward Lebron James led the game in scoring with 34 points while shooting 57% from the field. Power forward Anthony Davis trailed James by only one, with 33 points while shooting 58% overall. James and Davis were the only lakers with double-digit points with the rest of the roster struggling to find the bottom of the basket.
Point guard Russell Westbrook struggled in his first game as a Laker, scoring only eight points, and shooting a horrid 4-13 overall and 0-4 from the three-point line.
The bench struggle to produce any offense scoring a total of 29 compared to the 55 points tallied by the Warriors’ bench.
Point guard Stephen Curry recorded a triple-double while leading the team in points and assists with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Shooting guard Jordan Poole started the game filling in for the injured Thompson. Now in his third year, Poole scored 20 points shooting 44% from the field and 36% from three.
Later this week on Friday, Oct. 22, the Lakers look to earn their first win against the reigning Western Conference Champions Phoenix Suns.