LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles City Council voted on a motion introduced by Councilman John Lee (District 12), with the intention of cracking down on street racing on Monday morning, unanimously agreeing to move forward.

The council will be exploring the idea of potentially making it illegal to encourage, promote, instigate, assist, facilitate, aid or abet in street racing or any exhibition of reckless driving.

Infractions will be punishable by up to $1,000 in fines, or six months of jail-time.

Councilman Lee modeled his motion after the one recently adopted by San Jose earlier in 2021.

“Over recent years, the internet and social media have made it even easier for organizers of these illegal events to organize and promote them, despite the best efforts of law enforcement,” Lee said.

According to Lee’s website, one of his priorities in holding a spot on the city council is public safety, amongst other things like economic development and addressing the homelessness issue in L.A.

Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez (District 7) seconded the motion. In September 2021, Rodriguez introduced a similar passed motion to council, that hoped to help curb street racing efforts by adding deterrents at common street racing locations throughout the city – speed bumps, raised center medians, curb extensions and things of that sort.

When she introduced the motion to council, Rodriguez said, “Enforcement cannot be the only solution… We need to also include a proactive approach using street design elements that make it difficult for drivers to conduct the type of street takeovers and speed events that are endangering our communities.”

With Lee’s motion being passed, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office will also have to vote on the feasibility of adopting a similar ordinance.

