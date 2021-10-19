HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – The Orange County Health Care Agency has reported a water closure in the Huntington Beach harbor following a sewage spill of close to 250 gallons.
The area 100 yards north and 100 yards south of the Warner Public Dock in Huntington Beach were closed by the Environmental Health Division of the OC Health Care Agency until further notice.
Water quality monitoring procedures are underway, and the closure will not be lifted until it meets acceptable standards.
The sewage reportedly came from the accidental release of a boat’s holding tank.
More to come.