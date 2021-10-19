CYPRESS (CBSLA) — Four racehorses have died at Southland tracks in the last week, with two deaths at Los Alamitos Race Course, and two deaths at Santa Anita Race Track.
Luca’s Ride, a 4-year-old gelding with two career races, was vanned off after Sunday’s second race at Los Alamitos and later died.READ MORE: Gabrielle Giffords Brings Gun Violence Memorial To Exposition Park
Favorite Doc, a 3-year-old gelding with nine career starts and four first-place finishes, was vanned off after Saturday’s eighth race.
Both deaths were listed as “non-musculoskeletal sudden death” by the California Horse Racing Board.
The deaths marked the third and fourth to happen during the track’s current season, which began in December. However, five horses have died from training injuries at Los Alamitos this season, and three more deaths have been listed as “other.”READ MORE: Brush Fires Burning Near 210 Freeway In Pasadena
Meanwhile, Kakistocracy, a 5-year-old gelding died while training on Thursday at Santa Anita and Electric Ride, a 2-year-old filly, died Saturday.
Her cause of death is listed as non-musculoskeletal sudden death, with the CHRB also noting anaphylactic shock.
Kakistocracy and Electric Ride were the second and third horses to die during Santa Anita’s fall season which began Oct. 1.MORE NEWS: Fauci: Fully Vaccinated Adults Can Safely Gather With Kids For The Holidays
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)