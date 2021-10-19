HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Hollywood Bowl have announced a change in ticket prices heading into the 2022 season.

While ticket cost increases appear to be on the way for the highest-priced seats, prices on most lower-priced seats will either remain the same or decrease.

Most of the price increases will simply go up $1 or $2, but for those interested in pool circle tickets on weekends will see a $9 jump, with special event tickets rising by $11.

The most expensive tickets will run around $384 for pool circle or garden box seats at special events, and up to $228 for Saturday night performances.

These changes are based on an effort to remain competitive with concert venues in the surrounding areas, and they reflect the first increase in Hollywood Bowl prices since 2019.

Despite the increase in some ticket prices, over 40 percent of tickets will still be priced $35 or less, with more than 25 percent of those going for $17 at classical concerts. Those same classical concerts will see a tripling in availability for $1 tickets – amounting to 1,052 seats.

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl explained, “Even though they lost a lot over the pandemic, they worked very hard to retain the affordability of the tickets and, indeed, keep it available to everybody.”

Parking rates won’t see any change, with the lowest rate remaining at $5 and the highest at $55 for valet services.

The 2022 Hollywood Bowl season will consist of a variety of big name performers, including the Backstreet Boys, Matchbox Twenty and Steely Dan with Steve Winwood.

A letter to the board offered a brief explanation as to why some ticket prices will go up, “Many artists have fees so high that even if we sold every seat at our current Saturday night price, we would not be able to pay their fee.”

The Hollywood Bowl was named as one of the Top 10 best live music venues by Rolling Stone magazine in 2018, and has featured artists like Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Louis Armstrong, The Beatles, and Ella Fitzgerald amongst many, many more.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)