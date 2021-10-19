LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Even though coronavirus pandemic remains a fact of life, the holidays could feel a little more celebratory this year now that more than half of the country has been fully vaccinated.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top authority on infectious diseases, families with fully-vaccinated adults should be able to safely spend the holidays together this year.

“You can enjoy Halloween trick-or-treating and certainly Thanksgiving with your family, and Christmas with your families,” he said on ABC’s This Week. “That’s one of the reasons why we emphasize why it’s so important to get vaccinated.”

According to the CDC, less than 60% of the population is fully vaccinated. And even though California’s rate of full vaccination is much better at more than 72% of the population, LA County Public Health officials still want people to be cautious in planning their activities for Halloween, which is less than two weeks away.

“The safest activities will be those that are outside, including outdoor costume parties, pumpkin patch visits, outdoor ghost tours, hayrides, and trick-or-treating – when done safely,” a statement from LA County Public Health said. “Whenever possible, aim to be outside, particularly if you are with individuals, including children, that are not yet vaccinated; masks covering your nose and mouth should be worn if in crowds or in close contact with others not in your household.”

COVID-19 spreads more easily in closed places with poor air flow, crowded places with many people nearby, and in close-contact settings, especially where people are talking, laughing, screaming, or breathing heavily in close proximity, officials said.

Families gathering with members with a weakened immune system, however, should continue to take precautions, such as wearing a mask or planning an outdoor gathering.