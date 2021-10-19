CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
PASADENA (CBSLA) — Crews were working Tuesday to contain three brush fires burning near the 210 Freeway in Pasadena.

The fires erupted near the westbound 210 at Lake Avenue around 1:30 p.m., the Pasadena Fire Department said.

By 1:32 p.m., the flames from one of the fires had burned a quarter-acre.

Smoke was visible for several miles and traffic in the area was impacted.