By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Angelica Lemme, LAPD, Missing Person

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are searching for information about 35-year-old Angelica Lemme who has been missing since Sept. 13. 

She was last seen in the 900 block of N. Gardener Street of West Hollywood. She was wearing a burgundy sweater, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes. 

Lemme, who is Black, is 5-feet-5 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. 

The Los Angeles Police Department asked if anyone with information on Lemme to contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800 during business hours and 877-527-3247 during non-business hours or weekends. 

Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org 

