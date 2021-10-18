LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A California Lutheran University student is suing the school.
Nicolas Montalvo says he and other students are owed partial reimbursement for tuition because they have been denied in-person learning due to the coronavirus.
The class-action lawsuit alleges breach of contract, unjust enrichment and theft of property.
He is asking that the university return a pro-rated portion of his tuition in relation to the amount of time when classes switched to online learning only.
Cal Lutheran has not held any in-person classes since March of last year.
