CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Cal Lutheran University, California Lutheran University, KCAL 9

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A California Lutheran University student is suing the school.

Nicolas Montalvo says he and other students are owed partial reimbursement for tuition because they have been denied in-person learning due to the coronavirus.

READ MORE: NASA Rover Records Sounds From Mars

The class-action lawsuit alleges breach of contract, unjust enrichment and theft of property.

READ MORE: The Getty Obtains Rarely Seen Painting, 'Miracle Of The Quails'

He is asking that the university return a pro-rated portion of his tuition in relation to the amount of time when classes switched to online learning only.

Cal Lutheran has not held any in-person classes since March of last year.

MORE NEWS: No Charges To Be Filed Against Chuck Liddell After His Domestic Violence Arrest

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)