LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California woke up Monday to its version of fall weather – drizzly, light rain, overcast skies, and cool temperatures.
Light rain and drizzle fell across several areas of Southern California Monday morning, a welcome respite after a much warmer weekend accompanied by dry Santa Ana winds. The precipitation may have led to slick roads, contributing to at least one 4-car pileup on the northbound 101 Freeway at Barham in Hollywood.
According to the National Weather Forecast, the clouds will clear out by late morning on Monday, which is also expected to be the coolest day of the week.

We're back to those fall vibes today as a cold front passing through will cool us down into the 60s! If you're lucky you might even get a little drizzle or light rain this morning! Clouds will clear out by late morning so enjoy this perfect October day 🍂🎃🍁👻 #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/np6xnOr0iL
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 18, 2021
Even though rain is not expected for Southern California’s forecast this week, Northern California could get much more needed rainfall, according to the NWS’s 7-day forecast.
Here is the 7-day rainfall expected for the CONUS from WPC. Light rain for #SoCal but check out Norcal and the Pac NW! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/arsCrJWqGs
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 17, 2021
Conditions in Southern California, however, will remain relatively temperate, with highs mostly in the upper 70s, possibly reaching the lower 80s in inland areas.
The timing of cooler temperatures and rainfall are helping firefighters make even more progress on wildfire containment up and down the state. The Alisal Fire burning in Santa Barbara County is now reported to be 78% contained, and portions of Sequoia National Park and Sequoia and Kings National Park have been reopened to the public.