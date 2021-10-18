LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Former UFC star Chuck Liddell will face no charges from the LA County District Attorney’s office, after his arrest on October 11.

Police were called to Liddell’s home in Hidden Hills in the early morning in response to allegations of domestic battery. When they arrived, authorities learned that there had been a physical altercation between Liddell and his wife, Heidi, and took Liddell into custody. Liddell was released on a $20,000 bond from holding with the LA Sheriffs Department later that morning.

The case has since been filed as a “cross complaint” where both parties maintain that the other was the aggressor in the incident. After evaluation there will be no pursuance to prosecute either party, as there was a lack of sufficient evidence in the case. Investigators interviewed Liddell’s daughter, who did not see which parent started the fight, just that the two were pushing each other.

In a public statement on October 11 Liddell said:

“Last night the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies who responded were professional. While the information about this case will be revealed in due course, I believe it is important to convey and clarify a few facts about the situation.

“I was the victim of the incident last night at our family home, as details of the case will reveal. The deputies informed me that my wife would be arrested, as I did not respond to her assault while I sustained bruising and lacerations. I volunteered to go in her place.

“This was one of the many times I have tried to shield a family mental health issue from the public purview. It has become painfully apparent that this cannot continue, as our private life has now reached a public breaking point. Please respect our privacy as I help to navigate our family through this difficult time.”

Liddell filed for divorce from his wife on Friday afternoon at Los Angeles Superior Court.