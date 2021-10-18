LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man suspected of stealing a truck was taken into custody in Buena Park after leading authorities on a pursuit that began in Lakewood.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, around 7:10 p.m., deputies began pursuing the man in the reported stolen Toyota truck on the eastbound Artesia (91) Freeway.
The pursuit led sheriff's department deputies and California Highway Patrol officers on the freeway to Norwalk, where he transitioned to the northbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, then the southbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway.
The suspect then transitioned back to the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim before eventually exiting the freeway onto Brookhurst Road, according to authorities. The suspect drove through several residential areas before before fleeing the truck at about 7:50 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Oleander Circle in Buena Park.
The man continued his attempt to evade police, but eventually surrendered to police in a parking lot near a Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar located in the 7900 block of Beach Boulevard. He was taken into custody without further incident.