CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Firefighters and paramedics have responded to reports of a structure fire at a one-story commercial building on Monday afternoon. The 50 foot-by-100 foot building appears to be home to a marijuana growth operation.
Nearby vehicles and civilians have been threatened by the fire and explosions within the building, with one civilian being assessed for burn injuries.
The firefighter crews on hand have engaged in defensive operations as of 12:30PM.
LAFD Alert- Canoga Park Greater Alarm Structure Fire 8423 N Canoga Av MAP: https://t.co/nhbBZf2Fpy FS104; Defensive Firefight of One-Story Commercial Structure. One Civilian Burn Patient. DETAILS: https://t.co/v36UdlHKEX
— LAFD (@LAFD) October 18, 2021
More to follow.