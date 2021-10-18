LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kanye West’s petition to change his name was approved by a Los Angeles judge Monday.
The 44-year-old rapper, who filed his petition on Aug. 24, intends to change his name to “Ye” with no middle or last name.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court approved the request by the singer, who stated he was making the change for personal reasons.
In 2018, West released an eighth studio album titled “Ye.”
That same year, the singer said in an interview with radio host Big Boy that he believes "ye" is "the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means `you."'
