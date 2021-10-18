LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Women in the Fire Service penned a letter to Mayor Eric Garcetti calling for the removal of Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas for allegedly allowing a culture of sexism, harassment and abuse to spread throughout the department.

“Our leadership’s apathy, dismissiveness, inaction, has allowed a bullying culture to grow and develop within the department with disastrous results,” said LAWFS President Kris Larson. “Those who are courageous enough to file complaints are faced with retaliation, hazing and retribution at their assignment.”

The group alleged harassment such as feces spread around the women’s restroom and male firefighters exposing themselves while saying “this is what a fireman looks like” to racial objects found inside the fire station. The racist and sexist comments sometimes escalated to physical violence.

Larson, a 31-year veteran with Los Angeles Fire Department, alleged Terrazas brushed off the reports of abuse and harassment as “one-offs or pockets.”

Terrazas has met with the LAWFS last Thursday to discuss the allegations and solutions.

“I respect the LAWFS and all our other fire service organizations and will continue to have open communication and meetings to move forward together,” said Terrazas.

The Acting Public Information Director Cheryl Getuiza also addressed the accusations in a statement. She claimed LAFD “takes all complaints seriously and investigates them upon notification.”

“Furthermore, the Chief does not ignore any incidents of misconduct and encourages Department members to report all allegations of inappropriate behavior,” she added.

Terrazas and LAFD received the support of Garcetti.

“Chief Terrazas has done an excellent job leading and rebuilding our fire department during some of our toughest days ever and I have full confidence in him,” Garcetti said. He and the entire LAFD leadership know that I have zero tolerance for sexism, racism, or harassment in our firehouses or any other workplace — and I expect them to act with urgency when any allegations of abuse are brought to their attention.”