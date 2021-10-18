LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department continue to investigate the death of a Los Angeles woman who was shot on Sunday evening.
The victim was found by deputies who responded to gunshot victim call for service. They arrived at the 300 block of North Marianna Avenue to find their victim, an adult Hispanic female, suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower torso.
She was transported to a local hospital before being pronounced dead.
At the time there is no information about a potential suspect in the shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
More information to come.