LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities say a 30-year-old man has died after being gunned down near the courtyard of an apartment building in Long Beach.
The shooting unfolded before 11 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of E. 67th Street.
It was there that officers arrived and located the victim who had been shot multiple times. Family members of the victim were rendering aid at the time.
The man was rushed to the hospital where he died.
He has since been identified as Cesar Hernandez of Long Beach.
A motive for the shooting was not known. The matter remains under investigation.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard or Michael Hutchinson at (562) 570-7244.