MARINA DEL REY (CBSLA) – Crews are repairing a water main that ruptured Saturday in Marina Del Rey affecting 10 services in the area and at least one fire hydrant, authorities said.
The water main break in the 11600 block of Culver Boulevard occurred at 1:13 a.m. forcing eastbound and westbound closures of Culver Boulevard, between Dawes and Berryman avenues, according to the Department of Water and Power spokesman Albert Rodriguez.
Water in the affected area was shut down at 5:25 a.m., Rodriguez said, and the estimated time of the water main repair is eight hours.