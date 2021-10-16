CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees has reportedly reached an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers after bargaining for months.

IATSE held a strike authorization vote earlier this month, which 98.6% of its members approved. It was set for Monday, Oct. 18, at 12 a.m.

While IATSE said the two parties have come agreed to a “basic contract” agreement, they cautioned that there are still secondary things that need to be worked out and agreed upon.

