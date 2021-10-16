WHITTIER (CBSLA) – Several victims were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting during a vigil in Whittier.
Deputies responded at 11:23 p.m. Friday to Orange Drive and Lockheed Avenue east of the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway where they found multiple gunshot victims, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Information Bureau.READ MORE: Two Dead In Lancaster Crash
Meza said the victims were taken to local hospitals in unknown conditions. It was unknown at the time how many victims were injured.
No further information was available.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.