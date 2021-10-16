CHEF CURTIS STONE

Try your hand at making Chef’s Squid Ink Linguine with Clams, Fennel and Calabrian Chiles as seen on Inside SoCal. Click HERE for the recipe.

To learn more about Curtis Stone’s new pasta machine, click HERE.

About Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant:

Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant is the second restaurant from fine dining chef Curtis Stone. For this venture, Curtis partnered with his brother, Luke Stone. Gwen is both an old-world, European-style butcher shop and an elegant restaurant that is redefining fine dining in LA. A menu that calls on fire-based cooking techniques, guests have flexible options including á la carte or a five-course menu. A stone’s throw from iconic Hollywood venues, a pre-theatre menu is also available for guests looking for a quick bite before a night on the town. Reservations are recommended however walk-ins are always welcomed.



AVIVA’S WALLIS HOUSE

The Wallis House run by the Aviva non-profit organization offers transitional housing – a 42-bed home – for young women and their children who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless. Their goal is to house and heal women so they can lift themselves out of homelessness, supporting them on their path towards an independent future.

The Wallis House provides:

Housing, meals, clothing

Job Readiness Skills

Independent Living Skills

Therapeutic Services

Parent Education

With the help of the City and County of Los Angeles, as well as community partners, Wallis House is helping to address the homelessness crisis across the Los Angeles region. To find out how you can support, click HERE.

About Aviva Family & Children’s Services:

Founded in 1915, Aviva arranged adoptions of World War One orphans and provided daycare to children of working widows and mothers. At their core, Aviva believes every child and every family in our Los Angeles community deserves the chance for a brighter future. They offer compassionate support, therapeutic services, and guidance to at risk children and families. Go to Aviva.org to learn more about the organization.