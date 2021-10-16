CHEF CURTIS STONE
Try your hand at making Chef’s Squid Ink Linguine with Clams, Fennel and Calabrian Chiles as seen on Inside SoCal. Click HERE for the recipe.
To learn more about Curtis Stone’s new pasta machine, click HERE.READ MORE: Bill Clinton Expected To Be Released From UCI Medical Center Sunday
About Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant:
Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant is the second restaurant from fine dining chef Curtis Stone. For this venture, Curtis partnered with his brother, Luke Stone. Gwen is both an old-world, European-style butcher shop and an elegant restaurant that is redefining fine dining in LA. A menu that calls on fire-based cooking techniques, guests have flexible options including á la carte or a five-course menu. A stone’s throw from iconic Hollywood venues, a pre-theatre menu is also available for guests looking for a quick bite before a night on the town. Reservations are recommended however walk-ins are always welcomed.
READ MORE: Three Teenagers Critically Wounded At Halloween House Party In Whittier
AVIVA’S WALLIS HOUSE
The Wallis House run by the Aviva non-profit organization offers transitional housing – a 42-bed home – for young women and their children who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless. Their goal is to house and heal women so they can lift themselves out of homelessness, supporting them on their path towards an independent future.
The Wallis House provides:
- Housing, meals, clothing
- Job Readiness Skills
- Independent Living Skills
- Therapeutic Services
- Parent Education
With the help of the City and County of Los Angeles, as well as community partners, Wallis House is helping to address the homelessness crisis across the Los Angeles region. To find out how you can support, click HERE.MORE NEWS: Suspect Arrested In Death Of Man At Newport Pier
About Aviva Family & Children’s Services:
Founded in 1915, Aviva arranged adoptions of World War One orphans and provided daycare to children of working widows and mothers. At their core, Aviva believes every child and every family in our Los Angeles community deserves the chance for a brighter future. They offer compassionate support, therapeutic services, and guidance to at risk children and families. Go to Aviva.org to learn more about the organization.