CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Motorcycle Accident, Motorcyclist, Riverside

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — A 26-year-old motorcyclist from Moreno Valley fatally crashed into a tree in East Riverside off Eucalyptus and University avenues on Thursday at 10:40 p.m. 

The identity of the man has not been released. Riverside Police Department Sgt. Ryan Taack said the victim “failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway” while he was driving his 2020 Yamaha R7 eastbound on University. The rider hit a tree along the south side of the road and was ejected from the motorcycle.

READ MORE: Lancaster Woman Shariniesha Johnson Last Seen In May

Within a few minutes, paramedics arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Riverside Community Hospital. According to Taack, the rider died an hour later. 

READ MORE: Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized At UCI Medical Center In Orange: 'He Is On The Mend'

According to authorities, it is unknown if drugs and alcohol were contributing factors.

 

MORE NEWS: 11,000-Panel Solar Array At Former Superfund Site Comes Online In Fillmore

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)