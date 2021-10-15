LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — A 26-year-old motorcyclist from Moreno Valley fatally crashed into a tree in East Riverside off Eucalyptus and University avenues on Thursday at 10:40 p.m.
The identity of the man has not been released. Riverside Police Department Sgt. Ryan Taack said the victim "failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway" while he was driving his 2020 Yamaha R7 eastbound on University. The rider hit a tree along the south side of the road and was ejected from the motorcycle.
Within a few minutes, paramedics arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Riverside Community Hospital. According to Taack, the rider died an hour later.
According to authorities, it is unknown if drugs and alcohol were contributing factors.
