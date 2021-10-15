LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Metro Bike Share Program announced Friday that they have opened 12 new docking stations for both electric and manpowered bicycles.

The location of these new docking stations was partially decided by the public, who were able to give feedback to LA Metro.

These 12 new stations can be found at:

– Franklin and Fuller avenues;

– Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue;

– Highland Avenue and Sunset Boulevard;

– Hawthorne Avenue and Orange Drive;

– McCadden Place and Hollywood Boulevard;

– Cherokee Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard;

– Whitley Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard;

– Ivar Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard;

– Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street;

– Fountain Avenue and Vine Street;

– Yucca Street and Argyle Avenue; and

– McCadden Place and Santa Monica Boulevard.

People can rent bikes from these stations for $1.75 per 3o minutes, or $5 for trips up to 30 minutes each for 24 hours. Company officials hope that these affordable prices will make it easier for riders to access their other docking stations in East Hollywood, Los Feliz and Silver Lake.

Metro Bike Share expands into Hollywood with 12 new stations. https://t.co/CL2iyngzrO pic.twitter.com/V4ZhPNW6sV — LA Metro (@metrolosangeles) October 15, 2021

“Our expansion of the Metro Bike Share Program into Hollywood will make it easier for Angelenos and visitors to reach popular destinations by bike. This action is a strong example of our continued commitment to expand clean transportation options and improve our air quality by reducing auto trips throughout the county,” said Metro Board Chair and Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Hilda Solis.

Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins added, “The combination of transit and bike share can help everyone better access local destinations and help reduce auto trips in our county.”

With the goal of reducing emissions and limiting auto rides, Metro Bike Share has provided locals and visitors access to over 1.3 million trips, totaling over 4.3 million miles of travel.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)