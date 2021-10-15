EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) — McDonald’s will roll out their meatless McPlant burger at their El Segundo and Manhattan Beach locations on Nov. 3.
The Southern California cities are among eight U.S. locations that will serve the new menu item. Other test sites include Irving and Carrollton, Texas; Cedar Falls, Iowa; and Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana.
The McPlant has also been added to menus in Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria and most recently the U.K.
The McPlant was co-developed with El Segundo-based Beyond Meat and is made from peas, rice and potatoes.
It is served on a sesame seed bun with tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard and a slice of American cheese.
