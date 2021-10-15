LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was rescued Friday from a burning home in Boyle Heights and taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Firefighters responded at about 7 a.m. to a one-story, single-family home in the 2500 block of East Folsom Street and found heavy smoke coming from the structure.
The house was fully involved in fire within minutes, and firefighters shifted into defensive mode and also moved to protect a neighboring home on the east side. About 15 minutes into firefight, a man was pulled out of the home. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart did not give details on the nature of his injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.