LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park, their home arena, have announced new health and safety protocols heading into the weekend, in preparation for their upcoming match on Saturday, October 16.

This will be the Galaxy’s first game under this new set of guidelines, as both the team and and Dignity Health Sports Park will follow Los Angeles County’s newest protocol for Outdoor Mega Events.

The protocol calls for either proof of vaccination or a pre-entry negative COVID-19 test for fans 12 and over. Fans 18 and older who provide a proof of vaccination must also present matching photo ID; the same photo ID rule applies for those who provide a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of game-time.

Fans under 12, who are neither permitted nor required to have a vaccination, must still comply with the mandatory face mask mandate along with all other fans who are not actively eating or drinking.

The protocols, effective in Los Angeles starting on October 7, had yet to affect the Galaxy, as it will be their first home game in that time.

Dignity Health Sports Park will provide designated area in Parking Lot 10 for on-site COVID testing, for fans who do not provide proof of vaccination. Masks will also be made available by the venue for those who do not have one.

Per the team announcement: “Acceptable forms of COVID-19 vaccination proof are a CDC vaccination card, a photocopy of the card or a photo of the card on a mobile device. Acceptable forms of negative test results are printed documents from the test provider/laboratory or an email or text message from the test provider/laboratory displayed on a mobile device. Self-attestation is not a permitted method for verification of vaccination or test result.”

Refunds for tickets will not be offered, as vaccination and testing are and have been available to the public. However, fans who fail to meet the requirements will be allowed to transfer or resell their tickets and parking passes.

The new protocols are subject to change via LA County guidelines, but will remain in place for the time being and all upcoming home matches.

So far, the Galaxy are 11-11-6, and stand 18 points out of the first place spot in the MLS Western Conference standings. They have six matches left in the season, the most recent being the game this Saturday against fourth-place Portland Timbers.