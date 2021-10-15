LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Superior Court officials said about 99% of employees have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have requested a medical or religious exemption.
The court did not immediately provide a number on how many workers requested an exemption.READ MORE: Lancaster Woman Shariniesha Johnson Last Seen In May
“I am extremely proud that our employees have prioritized their own health as well as the well-being of co-workers and the public who rely on them to access justice,” Executive Officer/Clerk of Court Sherri Carter said in a statement.READ MORE: Motorcyclist Killed In Fatal Riverside Crash
“Court employees have done their part to help Los Angeles County public health officials get as many people vaccinated as possible as we work together to one day end this pandemic.”
Presiding Judge Eric C. Taylor said most judges are voluntarily reporting their vaccination status although not required to under the mandate.MORE NEWS: Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized At UCI Medical Center In Orange: 'He Is On The Mend'
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)