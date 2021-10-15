BREA (CBSLA) – Beloved Southern California burger chain In-N-Out opened its 370th store Thursday in Brea.
In-N-Out owner Lynsi Snyder was on hand for the opening of the new store, located at 1130 E. Imperial Hwy.
Snyder spoke to CBSLA about her Slave 2 Nothing Foundation, which works to combat substance abuse and addiction.
On Friday, In-N-Out is hosting the Rock 2 Freedom Benefit Concert at the House of Blues Anaheim.
"So our event is focused on that. And In-N-Out is completely putting on the event, so all proceeds will go directly to saving lives and helping people," Snyder said.
Snyder’s band, 48 Special, will be among those playing the concert. The band is made up entirely of In-N-Out employees.