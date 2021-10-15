LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Amy Thurlow is one of 60,000 members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees union who are preparing for a strike on Monday that would bring Hollywood to a historic standstill.
Thurlow, who said she has worked up to 80 hours per week, is one of many essential workers to the entertainment industry such as camera operators, editors, set designers, make-up artists and graphic artists that are asking for higher pay, better working conditions, stronger benefits and residuals from streaming services.
IATSE, which has 47, 000 of its members based here in Southern California, has been bargaining for months with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group which represents all major film and television companies.
"A person might go to work in the morning and not get a meal for nine or 10 hours or a break during the day," IATSE president Matthew Loeb said.
If a deal between IATSE and AMPTP is not reached, there will be a nationwide strike beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 18. It would be the first strike in the union’s history.
IATSE held a strike authorization vote earlier this month, which 98.6% of its members approved. IATSE’s leaders now have authorization to implement a strike at any point if talks stall.
Elsewhere, more than 10,000 workers at John Deere began striking on Friday. It's the first strike by United Auto Workers members in 35 years.
Workers are walking away from a contract that would have provided up to a 6-percent raise. But workers say that is not enough as company earnings are expected to hit record highs.