FONTANA (CBSLA) — There are plenty of swaying trees and blowing dust as the wind continues to pick up speed and strength in parts of Southern California.
Strong gusts have made everyday tasks more difficult for a lot of people.
“We find our furniture on the other side of the street. Our trashcans are all over the place. Everything is flying around, it’s horrible…” said Fontana resident Nora Anderson.
The strong winds mark the beginning of a dangerous rise in fire weather across the Southland.
“We’ve seen fires in this region already burn several hundred acres without wind,” said Eric Sherwin of the San Bernardino County Fire Department. “So now we bring the seasonal winds into the area, the low humidity, the chance for explosive fire growth is 100%.”
Sherwin said the best way to prevent a fire is to avoid things that could create a spark, such as mowing your lawn.
“That lawnmower blade hitting one rock and throwing a spark is all it takes to create a multi-day fire that can wreak devastation on these neighborhoods,” he said.
San Bernardino County officials said it still has crews deployed through other parts of the state for wildfires, but it remains fully staffed as winds are expected to stick around until at least Saturday.