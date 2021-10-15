LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An FDA advisory panel is giving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster vaccine a thumbs up.
The panel is recommending emergency use authorization for the booster shot for people 18-years and older who have already received the J&J vaccine.
The panel said it’s safe to get the booster as long as its been more than two months since receiving the first vaccine.
An FDA official said the agency may take action in the future to allow people who originally received the J&J vaccine to receive a booster shot from the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.