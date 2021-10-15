LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A company in California’s Central Valley is transforming its almond shells into plant food.
KCRA-TV reports that Merced-based ag-tech company Corigin Solutions is using a process known as pyrolosis which involves superheating almond shells. Doing so produces two byproducts. One is known as biochar. The other is a distilled liquid which can be used by farmers to help crops grow faster.
Combined, it's a recipe to help fight climate change and help the Central Valley agricultural economy.
"That's a win for us as consumers, a win for the farmer's budget, and certainly a win for society," Corigin CEO Mike Woelk told KCRA-TV.
Pyrolosis may also help drive down agricultural costs because farmers would rely less on synthetic fertilizer.