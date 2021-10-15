STANTON (CBSLA) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a 2019 murder of an Irvine man whose body was found in the trunk of a car in Stanton.
READ MORE: Double Jeopardy Claim Leads To Indefinite Hold On Retrial In Michael Avenatti Case
Jonathan Ho, 32, of Marina del Rey, and 27-year-old Nicholas Nguyen of Oklahoma city were arrested Thursday in the murder of Jeffrey Cheng. His body had been found in the trunk of a car parked on Leafwood Street on March 8, 2019.
Sheriff's homicide investigators executed warrant in Marina del Rey and in Oklahoma City, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Office, on Thursday and took Ho and Nguyen into custody without incident.
Three firearms, about 1,000 fentanyl pills, and 5,000 methamphetamine pills were also seized during the arrests. The fentanyl pills have an estimated street value of about $30,000.
Ho was booked on drug-related charges and possessing metal knuckles. Nguyen was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is awaiting extradition to California, authorities said.
A motive for the crime and connection between Cheng and the suspects remains under investigation.