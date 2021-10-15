STANTON (CBSLA) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a 2019 murder of an Irvine man whose body was found in the trunk of a car in Stanton.
Jonathan Ho, 32, of Marina del Rey, and 27-year-old Nicholas Nguyen of Oklahoma city were arrested Thursday in the murder of Jeffery Cheng. His body had been found in the trunk of a car parked on Leafwood Street on March 8, 2019.
Sheriff's homicide investigators executed warrant in Marina del Rey and in Oklahoma City, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Office, on Thursday and took Ho and Nguyen into custody without incident.
Three firearms, about 1,000 fentanyl pills, and 5,000 methamphetamine pills were also seized during the arrests. The fentanyl pills have an estimated street value of about $30,000.
A motive for the crime and connection between Cheng and the suspects remains under investigation.