LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The Long Beach Police Department was investigating a shooting Thursday that involved U.S. marshals.
Officers were dispatched to downtown Long Beach around 12:50 p.m. to the area of 12th Street and Cedar Avenue following the shooting, according to a department spokesperson.
No one was injured in the shooting and it wasn't immediately clear what led up to the shooting.
The Long Beach Police Department was handling the investigation.
