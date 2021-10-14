INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — The Rolling Stones will take the stage at SoFi Stadium on Thursday as part of their “No Filter 2021” tour.
“Tonight the Rolling Stones play the first of two shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles,” the band wrote on Twitter.
READ MORE: US Marshals Involved In Shooting Near Downtown Long Beach
Tonight the Rolling Stones play the first of two shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles! All show posters are available to order through the Stones official store at https://t.co/eUeXvcgjTI pic.twitter.com/awPdZuRaoa
— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) October 14, 2021
The Stones will be joined by special guest Ghost Hounds. The concert is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.READ MORE: Mayor Eric Garcetti Responds To Federal Indictment Of Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas
The band will return to SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October, 17 for their second show.
The SoFi Stadium shows are part of the new dates that were added to the band’s tour, which started in 2019.MORE NEWS: Authorities Looking For Justin Ricardo Jauregui, Man Missing from East Rancho Dominguez
The 2020 leg of the tour was forced to stop due to the pandemic.