ROSEMEAD (CBSLA) — Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a pursuit suspect Thursday who climbed into a sedan on the 60 Freeway before getting out and running into a Fairfield Inn & Suites in Rosemead.
Los Angeles Sheriff's Department deputies began pursuing the suspect on suspicion of a stolen vehicle in Montebello.
After a short pursuit, the suspect exited the vehicle and ran onto the 60 freeway before jumping in the passenger's seat of a black sedan.
The sedan eventually pulled over near the Fairfield Inn & Suites located near San Gabriel Boulevard and Montebello Town Center. The suspect then ran on foot into the hotel where he was hiding from deputies.
The driver of the sedan was stopped by authorities.