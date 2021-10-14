HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – If you’ve watched it on TV, he’s probably had a hand in it. Peter Roth, former chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday morning.

The longtime executive and producer stepped down as chairman of Warner Bros. last year, but his legacy didn’t stop there. A short list of programs that Roth helped produce include: Ally McBeal, The X-Files, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The West Wing, Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory and many, many more.

Originally from New York, Roth began his television career at Filmways Television in 1972, as an assistant to the head of television. He left there soon after to lead children’s programming at ABC, before he quickly became Vice President of Primetime series, where he oversaw production of shows like Happy Days and LaVerne and Shirley.

After a successful stay with ABC, he moved on to head Stephen J. Cannell Productions, where he lent a helping hand in the creation of the cult-classic 21 Jump Street. His continued success led him to 20th Television, where one of his most accomplished productions was animated series King of the Hill.

Roth then moved to Fox Network as President of Entertainment, where he helped develop That 70’s Show and Family Guy, amongst many other successful projects.

The final stop in his career path saw him join Warner Bros. in 1999, and it proved out to be wildly successful. While with Warner Bros. he landed deals that ultimately led to the creation of dozens of programs, including: Shameless, Gilmore Girls, Pretty Little Liars, The Flash and more.

Roth stepped down from his position with Warner Bros. at the end of last year with the goal of helping to further the careers of visionaries who may not have the same opportunities as other creators: “Since that reality seems increasingly rare for so many in today’s world, I intend to spend the rest of my days trying to help those that might otherwise not get that same consideration.”

Roth has notably worked with Ava DuVernay, J.J. Abrams and many more revolutionary creators over his time in the entertainment industry.

