CARSON (CBSLA) – County Officials announced Thursday that they may have a way of clearing the putrid odor from the Dominguez Channel, which has been plaguing Carson residents for more than a week now.

“W are going to come in with a specific spray called epoleon and also drip and apply on the surface of the water that you see here. I expect that you will some difference of what’s going on within the next three to five days,” said Mark Pestrella, LA County Public Works Director.

Pestrella said the spray is water based and organic and should neutralize the rotten egg smell, which is actually hydrogen sulfide coming from plants and other materials essentially rotting in the channel. While these situations are often naturally occurring, Pestrella revealed a pallet fire two weeks ago in Carson may have exacerbated the situation by releasing cardboard and ethanol into the channel.

“The fire is suspect number one for us, with respect to the materials that have entered into the channel,” he said.

Carson residents rallied outside Carson City Hall earlier Thursday, urging city leaders to do more to help.

Fortunately, for me, I’ve been only having to deal with nonstop headaches and bouts of nausea and dizziness,” said Anna Meni, who has lived in Carson for 42 years. She said the city and county need to do more to help residents relocate.

“As of right now, they’re expecting to everybody to pay, pay and then submit for reimbursement and then eventually, in a few months, you will get your money back,” Meni said.

The county is providing around $180.00 for hotel room and air filter reimbursement, as well, but it’s unclear how long it will take to get paid back.

Residents pushed city leaders on the issue at Thursday’s town hall meeting.

Once the odor has been taken care of, according to the public works director, the county will do a deep clean on the Dominguez Channel, dredging up sediment, removing much and growing new vegetation.