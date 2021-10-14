LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — In another promising sign of recovery, Laguna Beach has reopened its shoreline and water to the public Thursday.

Laguna Beach’s shoreline and water were back open for swimming and recreation just under two weeks after an oil spill off Huntington Beach left a light coating on Orange County’s beaches, oiled wildlife, and sent tar balls as far as San Diego.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Huntington Beach Oil Spill

The spill was initially feared to be a potential ecological disaster. But since it was first reported on Oct. 2, the volume of the oil spilled has been dialed back to an estimate of under 30,000 gallons; wildlife that was found and cleaned have already been released back into the wild, and more beaches have reopened. Laguna Beach, however, is the first to reopen its water and shoreline.

The crude oil was determined to have leaked from an underground pipeline that was found with a 13-inch split along its length and moved more than 100 feet. Authorities are investigating if the damage was caused by a cargo ship’s anchor and when it may have happened.

But the damage has been done. Several events that were scheduled to take place in Huntington Beach had to be canceled, fisheries in the area were forced to close, and businesses up and down the coast suffered a loss of foot traffic due to people staying away. Several lawsuits have already been filed in connection with the oil spill.