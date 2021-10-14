GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Help is needed Thursday to track down the driver in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a Glendale father.

Krikor Kassabian, 44, was struck by a car just after midnight on Oct. 1 in the area of Chevy Chase Drive and Glenoaks Boulevard, right outside his home. The car that hit him did not stop, and the driver did not try to help him.

Kassabian was right outside his home when he was struck, and his wife heard the collision and ran out to help him, his sister Lisa Kassabian said. Her brother, who remains hospitalized in the ICU in critical condition, was severely injured – his right arm was severed at the shoulder, both his legs were shattered, and his spine was fractured and dislocated. He has undergone three surgeries in 13 days and has many more surgeries in his future, she said.

“It is nothing short of a miracle that my brother is still alive, but he will never be the same,” she said. “None of us will.”

The suspect vehicle was described as a silver or gray 2019-2020 Kia Forte that will likely have major damage to the front end.

A $25,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this crash. Anyone with information about the vehicle or the crash can contact Glendale police.