LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A DUI suspect was taken into custody late Wednesday night after a high-speed and dangerous pursuit that traversed several freeways, followed by a brief foot chase in a Long Beach neighborhood.
Sky2 was overhead as the suspect was chased down on foot by several California Highway Patrol officers and taken to the ground at about 11:45 p.m. in the area of Elm Avenue and East 11th Street in Long Beach.
Sometime before 10:50 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies began pursuing a drunken driving suspect in an Audi sedan.
CHP joined the pursuit, which reached speeds of up to 130 miles per hour, made its way onto the northbound 710 Freeway, then made its way onto surface streets in the city of Commerce before going onto the southbound 5 Freeway, the westbound 91 Freeway and the southbound 605 Freeway.
The suspect’s name was not immediately released. There were no reported injuries or collisions during the pursuit.