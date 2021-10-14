EAST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ (CBSLA) – Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public help in looking for an East Rancho Dominguez man, Justin Ricardo Jauregui, who has been missing since October 7.
Jauregui is a 31-year old Hispanic male, who was last seen in the 15000 block of Rancho Dominguez around 2PM. He is 6'0″ tall, around 230 pounds, bald with hazel eyes, a goatee and a tattoo on the back of his head that says "COMPTONERO 3."
He was last seen wearing black "Vans" shoes, a black t-shirt and gray jeans.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the LA County Sherriff's Department Missing Person's Detail at (323) 890-5500, or you may provide information anonymously with "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
