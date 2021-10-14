PHILADELPHIA (CBSLA) — Lili Bernard, an actress who appeared on the Bill Cosby show filed a civil lawsuit for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her during a mentoring session decades ago.
Bernard claimed she woke up with a naked Cosby on top of her during a mentoring session in 1990.
"The sexual violence and threats Cosby unleashed upon me as described in my lawsuit derailed the upward momentum of my acting career and caused me lifelong-disabling PTSD and sickness which have sometimes required hospitalization," said Bernard.
Cosby maintains his innocence and his spokesman claims the lawsuit is an abuse of the legal process.
Cosby was freed from prison earlier this year after his rape conviction was overturned.