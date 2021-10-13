WATTS (CBSLA) – A suspect possibly linked to a murder case was taken into custody following a pursuit and standoff that shut down a portion of the 105 Freeway in Watts Wednesday morning.
The incident began when Los Angeles police spotted a white SUV at Alameda Street and Washington Boulevard, on the edge of the downtown L.A. Fashion District, that was wanted in a murder investigation.
When officers attempted to stop the SUV a chase ensued, which wound its way down into Watts and turned into a standoff on the westbound side of the 105 Freeway near the Wilmington Avenue exit.
After a brief standoff, the suspect surrendered was taken into custody a little before 10:30 a.m.
The name of the suspect was not confirmed. The details of the murder case and whether the man arrested was a murder suspect were also not immediately known.
The westbound 105 Freeway was fully shut down during the standoff, but has since been reopened.