LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A person was shot by Los Angeles police officers in the Westside neighborhood of Palms area early Wednesday morning.
The shooting occurred at about 5:50 a.m. in the 3600 block of Keystone Avenue.
According to Los Angeles police, officers responded to a mental health call.
At some point after they arrived on scene, a shooting occurred. A person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
The circumstances of the shooting were not confirmed.